Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up

In conversation with Outlook, one half of the popular tennis duo, Leander Paes, opens up about the making of ‘Break Point’ and what he, Mahesh and their families went through when their friendship turned bitter.

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up
Leander Paes | Source: Instagram

Trending

Leander Paes: Both Our Families Tried Everything To Keep Us Together After Me and Mahesh Broke Up
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T16:46:06+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Leander Paes

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 4:46 pm

The Indian tennis champions, Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes gave the audiences some beautiful moments that nobody could match up to.  ‘Break Point’ is a docu-series about two young Indian boys, Leander and Mahesh, who grew up in India with a dream. There is a human touch to the story. In the series, the two tennis champions will be seen telling the world as to what actually happened to their friendship.

In conversation with Outlook, one half of the popular tennis duo, Leander Paes, opens up about the making of ‘Break Point’ and what he, Mahesh and their families went through when their friendship turned bitter.  Excerpts:  

Tell us about your first meeting with Mahesh Bhupati

When I was 16 and Mahesh was 15, I had a dream that we would win Wimbledon together and be world champions. When I asked him that would you like to win Wimbledon together, he just laughed at me and said ‘you are crazy!’ After which I remember telling him, ‘Yes, I am crazy, but we will play it together and win it together.”

What is the best part about ‘Break Point’?

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

‘Break Point’ shows that even though you are a champion, you have vulnerability because you are a human being as well and how do you deal with those human emotions is very important. And one of the best parts of ‘Break Point’ is the journey that Mahesh and I have been through with Ashwiny and Nitesh. We got to talk about certain conversations which were left unsaid for twenty years and with having a little more maturity and wisdom now we are able to laugh at some of the situations. For me 'Break Point' has been a great journey and through all the episodes you will see different nuances of the perspectives of each of us. We didn’t have actors playing our roles, we did it ourselves.  

What was the preparation for the docu-series like?

There was no preparation required for ‘Break Point’ because you have lived your life and you are doing it yourself.  The best thing about Nitesh and Ashwiny was they just allowed us to be ourselves and we just narrated our story. We just spoke and narrated our stories. So, it is raw and human. A big gratitude goes out to Zee 5 for believing in our story.   

What is the take away from the series for the young generation?

Particularly from my life it was like my dream was to emulate my father and win an Olympic medal.  I wanted to prove that we Indians can be champion to any field wanted to be in. So, for me it is a lot about patriotism, community and a lot about people. It is basically about being true to yourself and showing how are champions made. When you watch what Mahesh and me have done, you will realise that his strengths were my weaknesses and his weaknesses were my strengths. Through our stories we tried to show that in team sport, how we can conquer the world of tennis. I want to inspire people to be the best they can be even if it is through my flaws, what not to do and what to do, my strengths on how champions are made and how to build a team. These are all learning lessons. I am sensitive enough and rugged enough to live that story live and learn from both success and failure.  

How did your family deal with the bitterness between you and Mahesh? 

Both our families tried everything possible to keep us together. There were times when Mahesh’s parents and sister were trying to protect him. And I know likewise for my family, they wanted to do the best for me. But what has been amazing about this whole Leander-Mahesh journey is that there were so many people involved starting from coaches, trainers, friends, siblings and in ‘Break Point’ you get to see their nuances on how they reacted to the whole situation. I feel a lot of these perspectives even Mahesh and me were no aware of till the time we made ‘Break Point’. But it is really beautifully told.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Leander Paes Mumbai Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Jackie Shroff Roped In As Goodwill Ambassador For All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

From Faridabad To New York: Karan Choudhary On His Journey As An Actor And Filmmaker

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Used Taylor Swift’s Personal Security At Global Citizen Live

Five Years Of 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'; Five Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Film

Angelina Jolie 'Lights Up' While Talking About Rumoured Beau The Weekend

‘No Time To Die’ Movie Review: Shaken And Stirred! This James Bond Wins!

Delhi Court Allows In-Camera Hearing In The Domestic Violence Case Against Honey Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari Recovering Well After Getting Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure

Shweta Tiwari Recovering Well After Getting Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

It Is Sad That We Have To Add Normal To Something That Is Already Normal: Kubbra Sait

Aindrita Ray On Working In 'Bhavai': 'I was Blown Away By The Story'

Aindrita Ray On Working In 'Bhavai': 'I was Blown Away By The Story'

Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 3 pm, 48.08% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

Advertisement