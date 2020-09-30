Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ To Hit Theatres In UAE, Australia, New Zealand

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb is all ready to hit the screens in UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on November 9, 2020. Bollywood Trade Analyst Tarun Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the news. “BIGGG NEWS... #LaxmmiBomb - which premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar - will also release across cinemas in Australia, New Zealand and UAE simultaneously, on 9 Nov 2020. Diwali Diwali2020,” Adarsh tweeted.

The film however will not be releasing in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and government orders to keep the theatres across the country closed. According to Tarun Adarsh, the film will be streaming in India on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from November 9, 2020. In a separate tweet, Tarun wrote, “Laxmi bomb Premiere Plus Hotstar VIP in India and will premiere on November 9, 2020 on Hotstar in the US, UK and Canada."

Earlier this month Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film with his fans. He shared the teaser of the film on his official twitter handle and write, ”This Diwali will also bring a big bang with ‘Lakshmi’ to your house. Lakshmi bomb is coming on 9 November, Only on Disney + Hotstar. Get ready for a crazy ride kunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali.”

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

