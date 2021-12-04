Kriti Sanon: My Parents, Like Any Other Middle-Class Parents, Were Sceptical About My Career

A career in movies is a tough investment. Especially for those who are "outsiders," or those who do not come from a family of filmmakers. Kriti Sanon has created a name for herself throughout the years. And today, she is certain of her position. However, she was unsure at first. In case this didn't work out, she had her GMAT score as a backup alternative. Sanon opened up about her anxieties when she first started out in the industry at 'Agenda AajTak 2021.'

"I was the frontbencher, who had to sit at the back because I was tall. I was very studious. At home, my mom is a professor at Delhi University, she teaches Physics, my dad is a Chartered Accountant. So I've been brought up in an academic environment," said Sanon about her early years.

The 'Heropanti 'actress admits that her parents, like any other middle-class family, were concerned. "There was a point when a career in films was not considered a very secure career. It's not a 9-to-5 job. If your films work, you work, if they don't, you might not get work. My parents, like any other middle-class parents, were sceptical about my career. So they said first you have to complete your engineering degree. Which I am glad I did because mentally I was at peace. I wasn't desperate to get something. I was passionate. When you don't have something to fall back on in life, you end up taking wrong decisions," she said.

They never prevented her from pursuing her aspirations, though. She continues to say, "They said you go and follow your dreams so that you don't have any regrets later, but you must appear for your GMAT entrance exams. That score is valid for 5 years. So you basically have 5 years to try, and you can come back if it doesn't work out."

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' and Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath.' She also has 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar.