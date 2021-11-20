Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
How Punjabi Singers Contributed To The Farmers Protest By Their Words And Melody

Many celebrities come in support of the protest but the Punjabi music industry took their support to next level. From participating as volunteers at the protest sites to releasing songs for the protest. The songs played an important role in increasing the strength of the protests.

How Punjabi Singers Contributed To The Farmers Protest By Their Words And Melody
How Punjabi singers contributed to the Farmers Protest by words and melody. | Instagram

How Punjabi Singers Contributed To The Farmers Protest By Their Words And Melody
2021-11-20T18:00:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 6:00 pm

The Narendra Modi government announced their decision to repeal the farm laws on the occasion of Gurpurab. The victory of farmers has come after a long struggle of one year where 600+ farmers lost their lives but their struggle has been supported and applauded by the people both nationally and internationally.

Many celebrities come in support of the protest but the Punjabi music industry took their support to next level. From participating as volunteers at the protest sites to releasing songs for the protest. The songs played an important role in increasing the strength of the protests. These songs will make you want to dance on the beat and at the same time encourage to join the protest. Let's have a look at the most popular Punjabi songs released in support of farmers:

Kisaan Anthem: This is a medley prepared by popular singers like Mankirt Aulakh, Nishawn Bhullar, Jass Bajwa, Jordan Sandhu, Fazilpuria, Dilpreet Dhillon, Dj Flow, Shree Brar, Afsana Khan, Bobby Sandhu.

Punjab Bolda: The song is Ranjit Bawa, lyrics by Lovely Noor. The song says, “Oh ni tu jihna nu si uddda punjab dasdi, Ohna delhi wich paate aa kachere sukne” translating into you used to call us Udta Punjab, we have come to Delhi and we are drying our underwears here (here means we are going stay here for a long time).

The song has 37.1 million views on YouTube. Click here to listen: 

Asi Vadange: The song is by Himmat Sandhu, composed by Sniper. The song says, “Haq apne layin dharneya te beh gaya dilliye, Ni assi vaddange ..Je saadi paili ch begaana pair pegeya dilliye” translating into we are sitting in protest for our rights, ...if someone will step in our lands/farms...we will fight for our rights.

The song has 3.2 million views on YouTube. Click here to listen: 

Jatta Takda Hoja: The song is by Jass Bajwa. The song says, “O Center Ton Bill Pass Karake Kehnde Ne Hun Masla Behje O Haqq Tan Laike Shaddnage Bhawe Chakkna Asla Paije...Jatta Takda Hoja”, translating into Center has passed the bills and now are expecting that farmers should accept it, we will not go back until we are given our rights back ….Gear up boy!

The song has 6.3 lakh views on YouTube. Click here to listen: 

Zaalam Sarkaran: The song is by Gippy Grewal, lyrics by Inda Raikoti. The song says, “Oh asi akhe baithe aan ajmuana shad deyo Jabran sang sabran nu parthuna shad deyo Oh hal chad ke pa lya je asi hath hathiyara nu Pher waqt pa deya ge zalam sarkaran nu Asi waqt pa deya ge zaalam sarkaran nu,” translating into we are fed up, do not test us, do not test our patience, if by chance if left the non-violent path and moved towards violence.....we will not let the government rest in peace.

The song has 5.5 million views on YouTube.

 

Pecha: The song is by Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema. The song says,” Khich le Jatta, khich tyaari pecha pe gya center naal...” translating into get ready Jatta (guys) we are in fight with center.

The song has 14.5 views on YouTube. Click here to listen: 

Sun Dilliye: The song is by Rajvir Jawanda, pen downed by Saab Pangota. The song says, "Tenu das k aaye ha hoja kaim ni, tere kad k jawa ge sare vaim ni, tere mann ch na reh j koi shaq dilliye, le k muda ge...muda ge Punjab asi haq dilliye...” translating into we have come by warning you...we here to remove every doubt of yours...no doubt should be left in your heart.... we will go Punjab only when we will have our rights!

The song has 7.5 million views on YouTube. Click here to listen: 

These are some of the songs released only for farmers protests and they were played to boost the morale of the protestors. 

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

