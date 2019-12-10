Kirti Kulhari Spends Time With Underprivileged Children From NGOs Signal School And Roti Ghar

Earlier this week, Kirti had visited the Signal School – A Golden Ray Of Hope. It is an innovative concept initialised by Samarth Bharat Vyaaspeeth along with Thane Municipal Corporation, to provide education to underprivileged children living on signals in Thane, Maharashtra. Kirti went there and spent time with the children, spoke to them about their aspirations and enjoyed with them as she danced and sang songs. The children enjoyed this special gesture and presented Kirti with handmade gifts.

Later in the week, she also went to be part of the initiative Roti Ghar on the occasion of their second anniversary. Roti Ghar is a concept where the organization provides a meal a day to about 1000 underprivileged children all over Mumbai.

Kirti Kulhari shares her thoughts on the same and says, “We don’t always get time to stop and take part in what is going on in our society.What Signal School and Roti Ghar are doing is a huge accomplishment. These organizations are striving towards nurturing the youth that is going to be the future.I want to encourage these people and support them in whatever change they are trying to make in the society.Its not about who you are or how much you can do, but doing our bit individually on a regular basis is what goes a long way in actually changing mindsets and the society”

Kirti Kulhari will next be seen on the second season of the web series, Four More Shots Please!, the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train and another unannounced project.