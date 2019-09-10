﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Kirti Kulhari Collaborates With Director Pavan Kripalani For A short Film

Kirti Kulhari Collaborates With Director Pavan Kripalani For A short Film

With short film ‘Charu’ on the anvil, Kirti Kulhari is enjoying the best of both worlds, cinema and digital space

Lachmi Deb Roy 10 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kirti Kulhari Collaborates With Director Pavan Kripalani For A short Film
Kirti Kulhari talks about her short film 'Charu'
Kirti Kulhari Collaborates With Director Pavan Kripalani For A short Film
outlookindia.com
2019-09-10T14:13:48+0530

Actor Kirti Kulhari made her debut in the short films this year with 'Maya'. The film got appreciation from the critics and received love from the audience. Kirti won Best Actor in Short Film at the Filmfare Awards and is now all set to star in another short film directed by Phobia director Pavan Kripalani.

The short film is called 'Charu', it is a gothic romance in the vein of movies like Rebecca and Mahal. It's unreliable narrative explores loneliness in a decaying marriage. It's also a story about the monstrosity of love.

This is the first time Kirti has collaborated with Director Pavan Kripalani. The team shot the film in May for 5 days and also stars Tummbad actor Sohum Shah.

Kulhari, who doesn’t like restricting herself to one medium says, "It was a wonderful experience collaborating with Pavan on ‘Charu’. I have personally enjoyed his films and I feel he is very talented. Sohum was a lot of fun to work with, hoping together we have created something that  people would enjoy."

Talking about ‘Charu’, Kulhari says that it is a gothic romance along the lines of Rebecca (1940) and Mahal (1949). Its unreliable narrative explores loneliness in a decaying marriage. The short film is produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey from MacGuffin pictures and Lalit Sharma from Colosceum Media Pvt Ltd. Kulhari will next be seen in Netflix's Bard of Blood which will be releasing on 27th September, Four More Shots Please Season 2, a film called Bataasha where she will be seen playing a Musician and Ribhu Das Gupta's The Girl on the train.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Lachmi Deb Roy kirti kulhari India Bollywood Web Series Bollywood: Best of the Worst Entertainment Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Cricket 'Heat Rules' Call In Response To Climate Change
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters