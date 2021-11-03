Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reportedly moved on after her separation from husband, musician Kanye West after a marriage of seven years, ever since she was clicked by shutterbugs with comedian Pete Davidson recently.

Reports suggest that the two are having "fun" and "enjoying life." As per a report, via People Magazine, "Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention." The reports also add that They are having "fun" together.

The picture, of Kardashian holding hands with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson during a rollercoaster ride, sparked romance rumours between the two and fans were quick to form theories about the same.

Kardashian has moved on since filing divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. Kim and Kanye, however, share four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The source also added that Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life," but her focus has remained on her kids and her work. While speaking about Kanye West, the report stated that Kim is in a "good place," has "moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had first shared an onscreen kiss during Kim's SNL debut where she dressed up as Kourtney Kardashian and Pete channelled Travis Barker. The two imitated the eldest Kardashian's romance with her fiance during the sketch titled 'People's Kourt.'

