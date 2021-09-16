KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
In a promo video dropped by Sony's official handle, Neeraj and Sreejesh will also be seen giving Haryanvi lessons to Big B.

Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh are this week's special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

2021-09-16T10:49:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 10:49 am

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra along with India Hockey Team's goalkeeper Sreejesh P R are going to be the special guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The promo is out and we can see them having some fun time with Amitabh Bachchan. Neeraj Chopra even recreated Big B's dialogues from the films like ‘Silsila’ and even converted them into Haryanvi. Neeraj won gold medal for Javelin throw at the Olympics.

In a promo video dropped by Sony's official handle, Neeraj and Sreejesh will also be seen giving Haryanvi lessons to Big B. The fun banter starts after Neeraj gave the iconic 'Main Aur Meri Tanhai' dialogue, from the film ‘Silsila’, a Haryanvi spin. 

Sreejesh then asked Amitabh if he's ever featured in a Haryanvi movie. While Big B revealed he hadn't, he said that for one of his films, he had to deliver a few lines in Haryanvi. To this, Sreejesh said "Aaj humlog aye hain dono aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we've come to teach you Haryanvi)." Reacting to this, senior Bachchan's instant reaction was, "Hey bhagwaan." 

Watch video here:

Neeraj Chopra, then translates Big B's famous dialogue from ‘Zanjeer’ in Haryanvi, "Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi." The translation went like "Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh (This is not your father's house but a police station. Don't utter a word and keep standing)."

Sharing the video, Sony TV’s captioned it as "Apne desh ka naam roshan karke #KBC13 ke maanch par aane wale hai, Tokyo Olympics 2020 ke gold medalist Neeraj aur Sreejesh! Suniye unke sangharsh aur Olympics ke anubhav ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, 17th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf sony par."

Meanwhile, both the athletes will be seen playing the game on the hotseat with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm tackling question after question. As they do so, they will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports and playing a game of hockey on the sets with Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Amitabh Bachchan Neeraj Chopra Mumbai Bollywood Sports Art & Entertainment
