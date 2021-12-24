Katrina Kaif Returns To Work After Wedding With Vicky Kaushal- Pics Go Viral

Following in the footsteps of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif has returned to work following their lavish wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month. The actress was spotted on the set of one of her projects on Thursday.

Kaif can be seen having a chat with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who has his back to the camera, in photos posted by many fan sites dedicated to the actress. Katrina Kaif wears a knee-length dress with a shrug and looks stunning. Vicky Kaushal returned to work last week. On social media, photos of Katrina Kaif from the shoot have gone viral.

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal shared a car selfie on his way to work and wrote: "First (tea icon) then (clapboard emoji)." On his post, fans had commented "Where's Katrina Kaif?" and "Katrina bhabhi kidhar hai?" Here's the post:

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at Fort Barwara's Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple spent their honeymoon in the Maldives and returned to Mumbai on December 14. They were seen together at the airport.

Katrina Kaif's most recent film appearance was in 'Sooryavanshi,' which she co-starred in with Akshay Kumar. The film was launched in theatres and earned more than Rs 100 crore in less than a week. The actress has two projects lined up, one with Salman Khan named 'Tiger 3' and the other with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt titled 'Jee Le Zara.'