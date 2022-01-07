On Thursday, January 6, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s younger sister and actress Isabelle Kaif celebrated her birthday. On the special occasion newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and actor Sunny Kaushal came together to celebrate Isabelle Kaif's birthday on a video call.

Isabelle Kaif was busy shooting for her next project on her 31st birthday and Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her sister's virtual birthday celebration.

Isabelle revealed that she was working on her birthday and uploaded a photo from the set. "that's a wrap on a working birthday thanks guys for all the love," she wrote.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also shared a picture of his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal had met Isabelle Kaif at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. She too wished her a happy birthday as well.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an initimate wedding with a few friends and family members in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last month on December 9.

As for Isabelle Kaif, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Time To Dance’, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi in 2021. She will next be seen in Lalit Butani's ‘Kwatha’, which will star actor Aayush Sharma. A year ago Isabelle Kaif shared the first look of her upcoming film titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’. The film features herself in a leading role opposite Pulkit Samrat. The actors are currently shooting for the film and if everything goes well, it might hit the theatres by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the movie ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ with actresses Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently shooting for his next with actress Sara Ali Khan in Indore. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ on his list. Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan.