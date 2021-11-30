Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Kartik Aaryan: Dhamaka Made Me Realise Audience’s Love Is Bigger Than Numbers

With the recent success of Kartik Aaryn's 'Dhamaka', the actor candidly expresses his learnings from the same.

Kartik Aaryan's portrays his heartfelt take on the success of Dhamaka | Instagram/kartikaaryan

2021-11-30T20:43:41+05:30
Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 8:43 pm

Kartik Aaryan has been extremely busy with shoots and commitments throughout the year. He recently had his film 'Dhamaka' released, and it was a huge success, earning him a lot of love and praise from both audiences and critics. The actor has now candidly expressed  about his feelings about the film and how people reacted to it.

Aaryan states, “The response is so solid that I am just amazed. Recently, I took a flight and the flight crew spoke to me about my performance. I am so happy to hear people’s response towards the film and my performance. People are saying that this is Kartik 2.0. I am both happy and overwhelmed. It was a conscious decision to do something different. The day I did my first script reading, I was blown away with the concept. For me, 'Dhamaka' was a film where I needed to give my best. I was conscious of the fact that I was doing something different."

Continuing on the same vein, he shared, “I thought people would enjoy watching me in this new avatar. They have never seen me like this. I felt it will be exciting for them to see me like this and also exciting for me to play a character like this. Out of comfort zone was scary but I knew I was in good hands. Appreciation of 'Dhamaka' has really validated me as an actor. I am relieved that people accepted me in Arjun Pathak’s role".

Lastly he added, “Expectations keep you motivated but it’s also an added responsibility for any actor. It’s a dream come true for me. I am in a really good space where I am getting those roles which I have never played before. I enjoy the film making process and never take any pressure. I want to create my own niche and want people to talk about my own filmography. I always wondered how can one gauge success without numbers. 'Dhamaka' made me realise audience’s love is bigger than numbers. The kind of response I am getting today is by far my biggest success. I am very happy with the response, and the way the audience is appreciating my performance."

Aaryan's long list of lined up films enlists much awaited films  'Captain India', Shashanka Ghosh's 'Freddy', Anees Bazmee's  'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

