Karisma Kapoor And Others Attend Lakme Fashion Week

The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 has begun and many Bollywood celebrities have started arriving at the event. The stunning Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others attend the Lakme Fashion Week. The event began with ace designer Manish Malhotra's show. The stunning actress Katrina Kaif walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show. The gorgeous actress wore a black coloured lehenga accessorized with pearl-based jewellery. The actress made heads turns as she dazzled on the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show. Many Bollywood celebrities arrived in style. Actress Karisma Kapoor came in sporting a black shimmery saree and caught everyone's attention as she posed for the photographs. Khushi Kapoor was in attendance at the show.

Khushi Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for photographs alongside Manish Malhotra in a beautiful grey outfit. Actress Pooja Hegde, director Punit Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, designer Surily Goel also arrived at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019. Karisma Kapoor is very good friends with designer Manish Malhotra came to attend the designer's show, which saw the gorgeous Katrina Kaif walk the ramp.

The temperatures were soaring high as the guests arriving for the show also made sure to put their best foot forward at the event. Sophie Choudry was dressed in a green coloured traditional outfit. Designer Surily Goel chose a quirky looking multi coloured outfit. Ishaan Khattar also made a stylish entry at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was dressed in a black outfit looking handsome as ever. Ishaan's sleek yet edgy look caught everyone's attention at the event. Actress Daisy Shah also attended the Lakme Fashion Week in a light blue coloured saree and hair left open.

