Kareena Kapoor Diet Plan: Check out THIS diet by Rujuta Diwekar right away

Be it acting, dancing, fashion or good looks- one actress that has always been in the limelight is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena aka Bebo has managed to astound us with her stellar figure and charismatic beauty. The actress who took the world by storm with her size zero figure look in Tashan is our favourite when it comes to fitness. Be it losing her pregnancy weight or staying in shape, Kareena knows how to eat right and stay fit. When it comes to eating right, Kareena has always credited celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for her fitness.

Rujuta Diwekar not only helped her achieve a zero figure, but the renowned nutritionist has also helped several other stars like Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan to stay fit. Rujuta always stresses on the fact of how important a local, home-cooked meal is. As per Rujuta eating everything in moderation is always a good option. She believes that we should consume whole foods instead of running behind low-fat food items. And if you are someone who loves Bebo and want a figure like here, then here's how you can achieve it. Here' s Bebo's diet, which shared by none other than Rujuta Diwekar.

We all have a fixed set of meals that we eat throughout the day. And when it comes to Kareena, she makes sure to consume at least 7 to 8 meals a day. These meals are packed with nutrition and make sure to give a boost to her metabolism.

Kareena starts her day with soaked black raisins and Kesar. Post that she gets done with some work, and then when it comes to breakfast, she consumed paratha with chutney.

Kareena and Rujuta always emphasise on the importance of staying hydrated and hence as a part of her mid-meal, Kareena sips on coconut water with a pinch of sabja or basil seeds, that helps her to get rid of bloating. When it comes to lunch, Kareena usually consumes curd rice and papad. In the evening time when she gets hungry, she usually consumes walnut & cheese as a snack item, followed by a banana milkshake. When it comes to dinner, Kareena usually prefers having khichdi and curd or Suran Tikki and veg pulao. And if at all she is hungry before going to bed, she drinks a glass of milk or banana milkshake if needed.

Apart from sharing this diet, Rujuta also stressed on the importance of eating local, seasonal and traditional food. She further added that Kareena doesn't work out 10 hours a day. In fact, the actress trains approx 4-5 hrs a week!

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)