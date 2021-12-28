Karan Johar Has An Exasperated Response To Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Crore

Filmmaker Karan Johar discussed incessant pay disparity in the film industry while talking to film critic and television anchor Anupama Chopra during a recent interview. While director Zoya Akhtar called the pay disparity between actors and technicians 'offensive,' KJo said he was "fed up" with Bollywood's younger generation charging exorbitant fees.

Several young actors, according to the filmmaker, have yet to prove their worth at the box-office, despite the fact that their fees have increased tenfold. Here's a glimpse of the same:

Johar said, "There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box-office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to."

When asked how a production house like Dharma Productions can refuse such actors who demand high fees, Johar stated that it is impossible, but that a better deal can be reached. He did say, however, that it wasn't fair to pay actors such high fees while paying editors, writers, and cinematographers much less.

“I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special," Johar said. He went on to add that he reflected on why he paid some actors a whopping amount of 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs.