Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Karan Johar To Salman Khan – Celebs Who’ve Visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Post Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Ever since actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB, there have been many friends of the actor’s family who’ve visited them at his residence. Here is a list of them all.

Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Salman Khan Visit Shah Rukh Khan's Home After Aryan Khan's Arrest | Instagram

2021-10-09T13:45:46+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 1:45 pm

The NCB apprehended actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan during a cruise ship raid. Following Aryan's arrest, many celebrities were photographed visiting Khan’s residence Mannat to show their support for SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, during these trying times. Here's a list of everyone who has visited SRK's home thus far.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on numerous projects over the years and have a strong relationship. He came in to extend his support to SRK, and he was accompanied by renowned attorney Rustam N Mulla when he arrived at Mannat. Aryan Khan is now represented by Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who has previously battled lawsuits for Rhea Chakraborty and Salman Khan.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, a Bollywood filmmaker, paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat home, after a magistrate court sentenced his son Aryan Khan to 14 days in judicial prison in connection with an alleged rave party case. Farah Khan, who is good friends with both SRK and Gauri Khan, was caught by paparazzi cameras on her way to Mannat.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan was one of the first celebrities to pay a visit to SRK and Gauri. He was photographed outside the 'Dilwale' actor's home following Aryan Khan's arrest in the narcotics case. He came to show his support. It seemed like he had directly come in from his film’s shoot. After spending some time with SRK, the 'Kick' star left.

Alvira Agnihotri

After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri was photographed outside SRK's home. The paparazzi stationed outside SRK's house photographed Alvira as she arrived in her vehicle. She bypassed the main door and preferred entering in through the secondary entrance.

Maheep Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is really close to Gauri. As per reports, she was photographed outside Shah Rukh and Gauri's Bandra home. According to paparazzi photographs, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep and actor-producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan came together.

Neelam Kothari

Actress Neelam Kothari, who was last seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', also paid a visit to her close friends Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan during these trying times.

Seema Khan

Salman Khan's sister-in-law and actor-producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan was photographed outside Mannat while visiting the Khan family. However, according to a source, the superstar's staff has asked celebrities to avoid visiting the family at their home due to security concerns with the paparazzi gathered outside the house.

