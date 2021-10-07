Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Hrithik Roshan Stands In Support Of Aryan Khan

Actress Kangana Ranaut leaves no chance to take a dig at the ways Bollywood works. After celebs took a stand for actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the ongoing drugs case, Ranaut slammed them for jumping to junior Khan’s defence.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Hrithik Roshan Stands In Support Of Aryan Khan
Kangana Ranaut, Aryan Khan, Hrithik Roshan | Instagram

Trending

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Hrithik Roshan Stands In Support Of Aryan Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T15:42:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 3:42 pm

Just a little while ago actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to take a stand in the ongoing drugs case in Bollywood. He supported actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and gave him a motivational speech to maintain his calm in such tough situations of life.

Minutes after Roshan’s post, actress Kangana Ranaut, who is famous for slamming Bollywood for its ways, took to her Insta stories to vent out her piece of mind on the entire matter.

Ranaut wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong (sic)."

Ranaut and Roshan had been at loggerheads even before.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

In a video a while ago Ranaut had spoken up about her own troubles with drug addiction. It was just around the time when she had entered Bollywood. She had said, “Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager.”

Talking of junior Khan, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, after a cruise drug raid. He will be taken for a bail hearing in front of the court today.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Kangana Ranaut Hrithik Roshan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood drugs probe Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

NCB Requesting For Four More Day’s Extension Of Aryan Khan’s Judicial Custody Till October 11

NCB Requesting For Four More Day’s Extension Of Aryan Khan’s Judicial Custody Till October 11

Shaheer Sheikh: I Was In Indonesia And Completely Out Of Sight For Few Years, But That Didn’t Do Any Damage To Me

Hrithik Roshan Stands Up For Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Ongoing Drugs Case

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

Tom Hardy On Working With Woody Harrelson in 'Venom 2': 'He Is A Joy To Work With'

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes The Most Popular Actress In The Telugu Film Industry On Social Media

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Shilpa Shetty Helped Me A Lot On Sets Of ‘Nikamma’: Shirley Setia

Shilpa Shetty Helped Me A Lot On Sets Of ‘Nikamma’: Shirley Setia

Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser: 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off Promises To Be About 'Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood'

‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser: 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off Promises To Be About 'Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood'

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Naseer Ganai / The latest incident happened a day after three civilians were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora districts of the valley.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement