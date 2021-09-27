Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Gained 20 Kgs For 'Thalaivii' And Lost Is In Six Months

Actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she put on 20 kgs for her last film ‘Thalaivii’. Not just that, she even lost it entirely in the following six months.

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

2021-09-27T21:14:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 9:14 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut may be talking about varied political issues always, and poking her nose into different things, but she has always remained one of the better actresses that we have in today’s times. She has always given her cent per cent to the craft, and she has always been a perfectionist when it comes to playing any character.

For her latest release ‘Thalaivii’ she went on to ensure that she looked like the late politician Jayalalitha as the movie was a biopic on her life. Just to look like Jayalalitha and make the character look authentic, Ranaut also put on over 20 kgs of weight. Not only that, she even lost all of that weight in six months post the shoot as she had to begin the shoot for another film of hers where she has an action role.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Ranaut opened up about this transformation on her social media page. She wrote, “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body …. I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii (sic).”

Ranaut will next be seen in films like ‘Dhakkad’, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and she will playing Goddess Sita in ‘The Incarnation Sita’.

