Kangana Ranaut Records Statement In Case Against Her With Sedition Charges

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday arrived at the Bandra police station in Mumbai to record her statement on various cases, including sedition charges.

Kangana was spotted along with her lawyer when she reached the police station in suburban area at around 1 pm today amidst heavy media presence. An FIR was lodged against the actress for inciting communal hate and tension through her comments via social media posts.

The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel following orders from a magistrates court for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October, an official said.

The court had directed the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension through their social media posts.

Munawwar Ali Sayyad, a casting director and fitness trainer, had filed the complaint referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

They were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

(With PTI Inputs)

