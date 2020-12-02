Kangana Ranaut Moves Supreme Court Over Office Demolition By Mumbai Civic Body

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court asking it to not pass orders unless her side is heard in the case relating to her Bandra office’s demolition by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Bombay High Court had on November 27 cancelled a BMC notice ordering for the demolition of Ranaut’s residence-cum-office on September 9. The high court called the demolition notice "nothing but malice in law" and declared that the BMC had carried out the demolition activity on "wrongful grounds".

Mumbai’s civic body had demolished a part of Ranaut's office on September 9 on grounds of “illegal construction” in the backdrop of a political row between the Queen actor and stalwarts of Shiv Sena.

The Bollywood actor had alleged that the office was demolished as a vindictive move by the ruling Shiv Sena government.

BMC had given Ranaut a 24-hour notice on September 8 after which it started the demolition process on September 9, however, the Bombay High Court had put a stay on BMC’s notice after Ranaut filed a petition in the high court.

The 33-year-old actor had also sought a Rs 2 crore compensation from the municipal body for what she alleged to be an “illegal” demolition.

