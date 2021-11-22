Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam President and actor Kamal Haasan has tested positive for Covid-19. Haasan recently returned from his trip to the US. The actor was there to launch his clothing line called 'Kamal's House of Khaddar.' Taking to his social media, Haasan revealed that he had a cough after his return from the US. He has now been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. In his tweet, the actor urged everyone to be careful and added that Covid-19 hasn't gone away.

On November 22, Kamal Haasan stated that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His tweet in Tamil read, "After my return from the US, I had a slight cough. When I got tested, my Covid-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that Covid-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic)."

Last week, Kamal Haasan launched his clothing line, 'KH House of Khaddar,' in association with costume designer Amritha Ram. The thought behind the brand is to create a brand that encourages khadi as a textile.

Kamal Haasan, in a statement, said, "Chicago is a special city with a rich history. The desi culture here speaks for itself. We needed the right city to showcase our brand. The population here understands both fragrance and clothing more than anywhere else in North America."

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5', which is being aired on Vijay Television.