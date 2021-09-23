Kalpana Lajmi’s Mother Lalitha Lajmi Thanks Alia Bhatt And Aamir Khan For Paying For Her Daughter’s Dialysis

Veteran painter Lalitha Lajmi has recently revealed that actresses Soni Razdan and her daughter Alia Bhatt along with Aamir Khan, were few Bollywood stars who took care of Lalitha Lajmi’s daughter, filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi, who required regular dialysis in 2017, after both of her kidneys had failed to function following her battle with kidney cancer and a severe case of UTI.

“She had to undergo regular dialysis. Aamir Khan was the first person to offer help. He sent cheques directly into her account. Some other directors also contributed. Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt paid for her dialysis till the very end,” she said.

Kalpana Lajmi died in 2018 after her prolonged battle. She was 64.

“They were extremely close to Kalpana. In fact, Alia was born in front of her. I am deeply grateful to all those who helped. There were other expenses, too. Thankfully, her medical insurance was of great help,” Lalitha Lajmi added.

Back in 2017, Kalpana had thanked her peers in the film industry for standing by her.

“They all have helped me, from Aamir Khan, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. All of them have come forward and helped me during my worst. It is a financially draining and a continuous lifelong process,” she had said in an interview.