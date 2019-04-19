Karan Johar’s multi- starrer and mega-budget movie “Kalank” may have had a grand opening, garnering Rs. 21.60 crore collection at the box office, but viewers have flooded social media with a deluge of memes relating to the film.

"Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First 'Zero' and now 'Kalank'," wrote one user.

The songs of the film were also panned by the people.

"Audience while going to watch 'Kalank' - 'Baaki sab first class hai'. Audience after watching 'Kalank': 'Sab ka sab third class hai'," wrote one user.

*Audience while going to watch Kalank* : Baaki sab first class hai



*Audience after watching Kalank* : sab ka sab third class hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2019

Another wrote: "Audience after watching 'Kalank'. Tabah ho gaye."

Comparisons have been drawn between Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the grandeur and royal vibes of the film.

One twitter user wrote, "When Karan Johar wants to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, outcome is disaster."

#KalankReview When Karn Johar wants to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, outcome is disaster. — purple (@rachnakaul20) April 17, 2019

Another connected the dots of the convoluted plot of "Kalank" to Karan's friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, whose last release "Zero" was a box office disaster.

"Karan Johar is a true friend. He made 'Kalank' so everyone would forget about 'Zero'."

Taking a dig at the cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Kunal Kemmu, one user wrote: "'Kalank' is a hyper nepotism packed product and too overrated."

According to IMDb, "Kalank" managed only a 2.7 rating out of 10, based on the feedback of over 2,300 viewers. The film is directed by Abhishek Verman.

IANS