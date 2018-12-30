﻿
Kader Khan Critical, Put On A BiPAP Ventilator; Amitabh Bachchan Sends Out Wishes For Speedy Recovery

Khan is conscious and is able to maintain eye contact, he has stopped talking. He also has symptoms of pneumonia. He also suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Outlook Web Bureau 30 December 2018
PTI Photos
outlookindia.com
2018-12-30T09:48:29+0530

Veteran actor Kader Khan, who had been in news for his health issues earlier, has now been admitted to a hospital in Canada.

Medical reports say, Khan is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. Kader also underwent surgeries for his knees in 2017.

The actor has now been put on a BiPAP ventilator. 

Confirming his hospitalisation in a message, his son Sarfaraz Khan wrote, “Yes, he is not well and has been hospitalized. He has a breathing problem.”

Soon after the news of his health made headlines, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “KADER KHAN .. actor-writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery.. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and, many not know , taught Mathematics !”

According to various media reports, the 81-year-old actor is unable to talk and is also showing signs of pneumonia.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag. Prior to that he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan’s Jawani Diwani. As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Desh Premee, Suhaag, Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony and films with Mehra include Jwalamukhi, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.The actor has till now featured over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

(With PTI inputs)

