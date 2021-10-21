Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards With Eight Nominations; Check Out The Complete List

Doja Cat is the second most nominated artist with five nominations.

Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards With Eight Nominations; Check Out The Complete List
Justin Bieber is nominated in 8 categories including Best Artist and Best Song | Source: YouTube

Trending

Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards With Eight Nominations; Check Out The Complete List
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T10:28:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:28 am

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber leads the nominations for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, which were announced on Wednesday, with eight nods including nominations in the Best Artist, Best Song And Best Pop categories.

The award show is slated to air on November 14 from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Doja Cat is the second most nominated artist with five nominations.

Ed Sheeran, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo are some of the artists who have received nods in the major categories. Fans can vote for their favourite artists till November 10, after which, the voting lines will be closed. While the performance list hasn't been revealed yet, the nominations flaunt some of the most celebrated artists in top categories.

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Doja Cat ft. SZA: ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Normani ft. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’

Taylor Swift: ’Willow’

BEST COLLABORATION

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: ‘Girl Like Me’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): ‘Leave the Door Open’

Doja Cat ft. SZA: ‘Kiss Me More’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande: ‘Save Your Tears’(remix)

BEST GROUP

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

BEST POP

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST K-POP

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

BEST PUSH

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’

Demi Lovato:  ‘Dancing With the Devil’

Girl in Red: ‘Serotonin’

H.E.R.: ‘Fight For You’

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Lil Nas X: ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

BEST U.S. ACT

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Justin Bieber Ed Sheeran BTS Hungary Music Awards Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

'Afterlife' Star Ricky Gervais To Be Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hina Khan: My Mental Health Was Way More Important Than The Many Kilos That I Put On

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Arthur Road Prison To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez Finally Appears Before The ED In The Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sues YouTube Channels For Defaming Her Image

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Last Track 'Habit' Released

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Horror Film 'Dybbuk' Released

Trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Horror Film 'Dybbuk' Released

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

Outlook Web Desk / Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after over 50 were killed in rain-related incidents in the state.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

PTI / Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement