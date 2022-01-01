Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

In a complaint filed by famous lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut for criminal defamation, the sessions court on Friday dismissed Ranaut's appeal for transfer of proceedings to another court.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress had filed a "Revision Application" under Section 397 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to website Bar and Bench, Ranaut in her plea had stated that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), who dismissed her transfer plea, failed to appreciate that the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan (who is hearing Akhtar's complaint) wanted to intentionally cause her an injury by misusing his power.

After Ranaut's frequent absences, the Andheri Magistrate issued a notice to Ranaut that if she does not appear for the next hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Ranaut was also given one more chance to appear before the court, which also stated that if she does not appear, a bailable warrant will be issued against her.

Ranaut alleged that the Andheri Magistrate harmed her reputation by openly stating that "if the applicant is not present for hearing on the next date, an arrest warrant will be issued against her".

In November 2020, Akhtar filed a defamation suit against Ranaut after she made false and defamatory claims against him in a television appearance.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next movie ‘Dhaakad’, an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release which has now been postponed to May 2022.