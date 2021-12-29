Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jr NTR Was Depressed After A Steep Fall In HIs Career, Says He Was Inexperienced

Jr NTR talked about going through a professional dip after experiencing enormous success when he originally began. He thanked his 'RRR' director, SS Rajamouli, for his support during this trying period.

Jr NTR Was Depressed After A Steep Fall In HIs Career, Says He Was Inexperienced
Actor Jr NTR. | Instagram/ @jrntr

Trending

Jr NTR Was Depressed After A Steep Fall In HIs Career, Says He Was Inexperienced
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T13:24:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 1:24 pm

Actor Jr NTR admitted to being "depressed" after undergoing early professional success and not knowing what to do when defeat came. The actor, better known as Tarak, will play alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming period epic 'RRR.'

According to the Indian Express, Jr NTR spoke about how aimless he felt as a young actor in the profession, and how it impacted him, in an interview before the film's planned January 7 release. He told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he was an ‘inexperienced chhota bachcha’ when he began at the age of 16. He starred in the ‘super-successful’ film 'Student No 1' at the age of 18 and saw a meteoric rise. “But how long are you going to keep going up?” he questioned. “There is definitely going to be a steep fall.”

And when the fall came, it struck him hard. “There were films that weren’t working out, and I was depressed. Not because the film’s weren’t working out, but because I was confused as an actor. I didn’t know what I should do." This persisted until his late twenties when Rajamouli appeared as a friend and assisted Jr NTR in 'introspecting.' Things began to 'pick up' for the actor, who stated that he isn't 'satisfied' with his success, but rather with how far he has progressed as a performer.

Even as coronavirus infections continue to surge across the country, 'RRR' is still on track for a January 7 release date. New limitations have been enforced in some jurisdictions, forcing the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' to be postponed from its December 31 release date. 'RRR' is a film starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others, with an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jr NTR S.S. Rajamouli Ram Charan Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgn New Delhi Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu Say Actors Have To Face Bad Reviews; Dread Working With Confused Directors

Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu Say Actors Have To Face Bad Reviews; Dread Working With Confused Directors

Year-Ender 2021|Top 10 International Hits Of The Year

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For Covid-19

Rahul Vaidya Is Happy As A Singer Despite Acting Offers For Web Shows and Films

Badshah Assures Help To 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo After The Road Accident

Mrunal Thakur Recalls Crying When She Was A Newcomer

How Raghubir Yadav And Naseeruddin Shah Connected Over Music

Taylor Swift Files Motion To Dismiss Her 2017 Copyright Case Over Song 'Shake It Off'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Shekhar Ravjiani: There Are No Shortcuts In Life, Even A Reality Show Winner Must Work Just As Hard

Shekhar Ravjiani: There Are No Shortcuts In Life, Even A Reality Show Winner Must Work Just As Hard

Ritesh Singh: Rakhi Sawant Considers Salman Khan To Be Like Family

Ritesh Singh: Rakhi Sawant Considers Salman Khan To Be Like Family

Sai Pallavi Got Accustomed To OTT Viewing But 'Love Story' Changed That

Sai Pallavi Got Accustomed To OTT Viewing But 'Love Story' Changed That

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Outlook Web Desk / Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place in several parts of Delhi NCR as cases surge.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement