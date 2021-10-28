Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
John Abraham Completes His Shooting For 'Ek Villain Returns'

The actor calls the movie a 'seamless experience' and recalls his previous project with director Mohit Suri.

Actor John Abraham celebrates completing his shoot with director Mohit Suri and actress Disha Patani.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T16:19:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 4:19 pm

Actor John Abraham has wrapped up his shooting for upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. The Mohit Suri directorial is currently in the last leg of shooting schedule and is under production in Mumbai.

Abraham will be seen doing intense action drama and high-octane sequences in the film.

Sharing his excitement, John Abraham said, "Shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' has been a seamless experience. This is the first time since my debut film (Jism), in which coincidentally Mohit Suri was the first AD and now he’s the director, that I have come back to the same school of filmmaking. Mohit didn’t need to tell me much. He would tell me a word and I would get it. I am a guy who hates night shoots and rain. But in this film, I enjoyed doing everything. There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true."

The actor is impressed with Suri's working style and the way the film has turned out.

"I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands.”

In a parting note, Suri added, "From being an assistant on John’s first film to now directing him in 'Ek Villain Returns', it has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie. John and I’ve both started our careers in the same company and I always wanted to work with him and finally, I did get that opportunity. I’ve had a great experience on and off the set while working with him on 'Ek Villain Returns'.”

Besides Abraham the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on July 8, 2022. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

