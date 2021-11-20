Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them

He caught them off guard by picking up the phone and left them a nice message.

John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them
John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them

John Abraham Caught Snatching A Fan's Phone For Filming Him, His Reaction Surprises Them
2021-11-20T18:40:42+05:30
Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 6:40 pm

Recently a video surfaced online, of John Abraham connecting with his fans. Two fans sit on a bike and videotape the actor as he walks down the street in the video. He caught them off guard by picking up the phone and left a nice message.

"Hi, how are you?" As he seized the phone from his fan, he muttered. "Hi, you guys okay?" he asked, looking into the selfie camera. "That's my friend over there." He then returned their phone to them.

In the comments section of one of the blogs, fans complimented Abraham. One said, "He's soooo humble," while another added heart emojis.

The actor is currently anticipating the release of 'Satyameva Jayate 2', the follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster. He plays a father and his twin boys in this action-thriller for the first time.

 “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc."  director Milap Zaveri told The Free Press Journal on casting John in a triple role in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father.”

“John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same,” the director added.

'Satyameva Jayate 2', which is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead, with Nora Fatehi appearing in a special song titled Kusu Kusu. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the film's release has been postponed, and it will now be released in theatres on November 25.

'Satyameva Jayate 2' will compete at the box office with 'Antim: The Final Truth', starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, which opens on November 26. 

