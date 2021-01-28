January 28, 2021
Corona
Joel Fry Set To Join Sarah Snook In Jane Austen's 'Persuasion' Film Adaptation

Jessica Swale, writer-director of the Gemma Arterton-starrer 'Summerland', wrote the adaptation of the book that was first published in 1818.

28 January 2021
Still from 'Succession' and 'Game of Thrones' starring the two actors
HBO
2021-01-28T10:12:22+05:30

Hollywood actor Joel Fry famed for his work in "Game of Thrones" and "Yesterday" is boarding the BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's famous novel "Persuasion". Fry will be joining "Succession" and "The Dressmaker" actor Sarah Snook.

The adaptation is directed by Mahalia Belo and is a new take on Jane Austen's final novel "Persuasion". Produced by Searchlight Pictures, the project is described as "a romance of second chances".

Snook will essay the role of Anne Elliot who, many years after refusing the proposal of young naval officer Frederick Wentworth, to be played by Fry, finds herself navigating the tricky waters of English society when he returns from war a wealthy and decorated captain.

As Anne reflects on missed opportunities, she must consider her own regrets and unwavering, possibly unrequited love.

Jessica Swale, writer-director of the Gemma Arterton-starrer "Summerland", wrote the adaptation of the book that was first published in 1818.

Alison Owen and Debra Hayward will produce the film via their Monumental Pictures banner. BBC Films is co-financing the drama.

With PTI inputs

