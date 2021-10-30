Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Jim Sarbh: If India Is A Prominent Player In Nuclear Energy, It’s Because Of Dr. Homi Bhabha

Actor Jim Sarbh and the OTT platform SonyLIV pay a tribute to Dr. Homi Bhabha on his 112th birth anniversary by revealing an inspiring scene from ‘Rocket Boys’.

Jim Sarbh | PR Handout

2021-10-30T16:53:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 4:53 pm

Dr. Homi Bhabha fondly called ‘The Father of India’s Nuclear Program’ visualized a powerful India in the field of nuclear science. He dreamt of India gaining self-reliance through progress in the field of nuclear power. Thanks to his experiments and tireless efforts, India emerged as one of the most important nuclear powers of the contemporary world.

Today on his 112th Birth Anniversary, SonyLIV and the makers of ‘Rocket Boys’celebrates the visionary nuclear physicist - Dr Homi Bhabha and pay tribute to his pioneering work of putting India on the world map of nuclear science, by revealing a very special scene from its upcoming original – ‘Rocket Boys’. Actor Jim Sarbh who plays Homi Bhabha portrays his burning passion to open gateways for nuclear science in India. Starring Jim Sarbh as Homi Bhabha and actor Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai, the series will retell the stories of India's brightest nuclear physicists and their significant contributions to the country.

Talking about the same, Jim Sarbh shares, “If India is a prominent player in nuclear energy today, it is Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and his foresight we need to thank. On his special day today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play this extraordinary character in Abhay Pannu and SonyLIV’s upcoming show Rocket Boys. Bhabha’s contributions deeply impacted India’s scientific progress, and in the process, the lives of all of us Indians. There are so many reasons to remember him. Experiencing a version of his life in this series has helped me discover the vivid, multifaceted, renaissance man that he was. Charming, exacting, inscrutable, and above all, free. I can’t wait for you to watch him.”

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys is Directed by Abhay Pannu and Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani.

Jim Sarbh
