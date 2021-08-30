Janmashtami 2021: Bollywood Stars Including Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut And Shilpa Shetty Send Wishes To Fans

As the majority of the country drowned in the festivities of Janmashtami on Monday, Bollywood too, sent their wishes to those who celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. From Amitabh Bachchan, to Kangana Ranaut, several Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Athiya Shetty too took to her Instagram stories posted a picture of only Lord Krishna’s hands holding a flute and ‘Happy Janmashtami’ written on it.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wished all his fans and followers on Janmashtami in Hindi. He posted a picture of young Lord Krishna and wished everyone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor posted a cute video of young Lord Krishna playing his flute and wished everyone a happy Janmashtami.

Arjun Rampal posted a picture of Lord Krishna from Mahabharata and wrote, “Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna...Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare...Wishing you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami!”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also sent her best wishes after she took to Instagram and shared pics of Lord Krishna.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

