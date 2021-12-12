Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

Recently, during the ‘No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast’, Craig spoke about a variety of endings that were written for the film.

'No Time To Die' is Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing as James Bond.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T11:47:19+05:30
Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:47 am

British actor Daniel Craig has finally had his say about the final scene of his last film as the popular fiction British Spy James Bond. Recently, during the ‘No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast’, Craig spoke about a variety of endings that were written for the film.

(Spoilers Ahead)

As those who’ve seen the film are aware, the most recent Bond film ended with an extraordinary twist for the series, with the spy killed off after giving his life to rescue his love Madeleine and daughter Mathilde. However, as per DigitalSpy, reflecting on how things were tied up, Craig said, "There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck. The through line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that."

Describing it as "a massive collaborative effort", he continued, "That was the headline really: just make it better. So we all input into it in varying ways. I tend not to shut up or keep my mouth shut about things and the only reason I want to get involved is because I just want it to be the best it can be.”

Meanwhile, Craig also offered his thoughts on Bond’s definitive death. “There were lots of different ideas that came and went and some of it stuck,” said Craig. “The through line of this is family [and] love, plus the fact we had an end so it was about hanging the film off that,” he added.

Finally, Craig said that the film's finale was "really very, very satisfying."

