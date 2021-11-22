Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
'Jai Bhim' Director Tha Se Gnanavel Apologises For Hurting Community

Stressing that there was not even a “wee little bit of thought to cause affront to any individual or a community,” in the making of the film, Gnanavel said, “I convey my heartfelt regret to those offended and anguished.”

Actor Suriya in film 'Jai Bhim.' | Instagram

2021-11-22T21:53:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:53 pm

Actor Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' director Tha Se Gnanavel on Sunday said there was certainly no intention of harming any selective community and showed concern to those who were hurt. 'Jai Bhim,' which was released on November 1, kicked up a row in Tamil Nadu with the Vanniyar Sangam and members of the community asserting that it had depicted them in bad light.

Stressing that there was not even a “wee little bit of thought to cause affront to any individual or a community,” in the making of the film, Gnanavel said, “I convey my heartfelt regret to those offended and anguished.”

The film director also displayed concern for the trouble caused to Suriya in the wake of the controversy, who is the lead actor and 'Jai Bhim' producer. The sum-up of the row is the alleged vilification of the Vanniyar community by referring to a corrupt police sub-inspector as ‘Guru’ (Gurumurthy) and portraying the raging fire pot symbol of the community in a calendar, in the background, in one of the scenes and the foreground had the police SI who tortured the innocent tribal man to death.

“I did not know that a calendar hung in the background will be understood as a reference to a community. It is not our intention to make it a symbol of reference to a particular community and it was only to reflect the period, the year 1995,” Gnanavel claimed in a statement.

During filming or post-production, the calendar footage, that appears for a few seconds did not catch their attention, he said. Also, even before the film premiered on Amazon Prime, it was exhibited for several people. “Had it come to our notice during that time, we would have changed it before its release.”

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

After they “got to know about the calendar in the background through social media,” after its release, all efforts were made to change it on the following day morning itself, he said. “As the calendar in the background was changed even before anyone demanded it, I believed that everyone will understand that we had no ulterior motive,” the director said.

“It is unfortunate to ask Suriya to own up responsibility. As the director, this is a matter I alone have to take responsibility.”

The film, which is based on an actual event of custodial torture and death of a ‘Koravar’ tribal man in 1995 in Tamil Nadu it had elements of fiction. The film depicted the tribal man as belonging to the Irula tribes. The names of people connected to the real-life incident, like that of Justice Chandru who had debated the case in the Madras High Court as an advocate were retained.

Some names like that of Rajakannu’s wife (original name Parvathi, changed to Sengenni) and the police sub-inspector who tortured, leading to the death of the tribal man was changed from Anthonysamy to Guru (Gurumurthy). The calendar that was replaced had an image of Goddess Lakshmi.

The Vanniyar Sangam had on November 15 sent a legal notice to makers ‘Jai Bhim’ alleging that the film smeared the reputation of the Vanniyar community and sought an apology from them.

Elimination of references to Vanniyar community’s revered symbol of raging fire pot, an apology for “damning, tarnishing and damaging the reputation” of the community, halting from similar “malicious” moves, and payment of Rs 5 crore in losses were the charges made in that legal notice.

