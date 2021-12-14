Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Brahmastra ': Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look Unveiled In A Short Teaser

While the first motion poster is set to be released on Wednesday (December 15), the makers have launched a teaser in which Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva.

'Brahmastra ': Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look Unveiled In A Short Teaser
Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhat) at the logo launch of Brahmastra in 2019. | instagram/aliaabhatt

Trending

'Brahmastra ': Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look Unveiled In A Short Teaser
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T19:26:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 7:26 pm

The first teaser of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' was released on Tuesday (December 14). The teaser introduced actor Ranbir Kapoor's first look, with a narration in superstar Amitabh Bachchan's voice.

 Mukherji celebrated the teaser's release on social media, saying that it "feels surreal that we're finally putting a piece of our film out into the universe."  Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Karan Johar all shared the video.

 Amitabh Bachchan introduces Kapoor’s character, who plays Shiva in the film. In the 19-second-long video, Kapoor is seen covered in flames with his arms stretched out to show off his perfectly ripped body. The video had a voice-over by Bachchan, who said that it is the beginning of the end. According to Ayan Mukherji, the image in the teaser that is currently causing a stir on the internet was taken right at the start of the film's shoot.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

 Brahmastra: Part One, which was initially supposed to release in December 2020, has been delayed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years after it was announced. On December 15, the filmmakers are hosting a special fan event in New Delhi.

 'Brahmastra' is a three-part film series, with Ranbir playing Shiva alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in the first part. Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia all play key parts in the film as well.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Bangalore Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Runs From Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Runs From Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

'Double XL': Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha Discuss The Issue Of Body-Shaming In Their Upcoming Flick

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Makers Of ‘Virata Parvam’ And ‘Bheemla Nayak’ Release Teasers On His Birthday

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?

Kareena Kapoor's Spokesperson Refuses BMC's Allegations About Flouting Covid-19 Norms: Says She Was At Intimate Dinner

Surveen Chawla On Facing Casting Couch In South: A Woman’s Weight, Waist Size And Chest Size Are Questioned

Samantha Akkineni’s Team Shares Health Update, After Actress’ Hospital Visit Worries Fans

Katrina Kaif Calls Her Sister Her 'Pillar Of Strength' In A Touching Post On Insta

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Is In Home Quarantine Confirms Father Randhir Kapoor; Says She Is Better Now

Kareena Kapoor Is In Home Quarantine Confirms Father Randhir Kapoor; Says She Is Better Now

Billie Eilish Opens Up On Her Horrific Covid-19 Experience

Billie Eilish Opens Up On Her Horrific Covid-19 Experience

Maheep Kapoor And Seema Khan Test Positive For Covid-19

Maheep Kapoor And Seema Khan Test Positive For Covid-19

'Belfast' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Bagged The Most Number Of Nominations For Golden Globe Awards

'Belfast' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Bagged The Most Number Of Nominations For Golden Globe Awards

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement