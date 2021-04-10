Is Bollywood In A Mood To Patch-Up With Kangana?

It’s not new for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to find herself embroiled in some controversy. Ranaut very often makes it to the headlines over her Twitter spats with various Bollywood personalities.

However, what’s new is that lately some of these Bollywood figures appear to be in a mood patch-up with Ranaut.

Taapsee Pannu who recently won the Best Actress honour at the 66th Filmfare Awards for her critically acclaimed performance in last year’s Thappad lauded Kangana for her acting skills.

Tapsee and Kangana have often locked horns on Twitter.

After praising the other nominees, she thanked Kangana for pushing the boundaries with her films. Taapsee said, “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year.”

A few days back Ram Gopal Varma also took to Twitter to express his views on the trailer launch of her film, ‘Thalaivi’. He wrote, "Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute you for being so super-duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven."

Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2021

To this Kangana replied, “Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily, I appreciate you because you don’t take anything seriously, not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments.”

Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments. https://t.co/bF8XpI83yG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

He replied to her again saying, "Well @KanganaTeam, anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats, but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility."

Well @KanganaTeam ,anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats,but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/MqGCLHePJK — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 24, 2021

