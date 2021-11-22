Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
'Inside Edge 3' Trailer: The Vivek Oberoi And Richa Chadha Starrer Promises To Leave The Audience Bowled

The 'Inside Edge 3' trailer, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Entertainment wowed its fanbase.

Inside Edge 3 Trailer: The Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda Starrer promises To Leave The Audience Bowled | Instagram/@primevideoin

2021-11-22T20:00:11+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 8:00 pm

'Inside Edge 3' is just days away from being released after two great seasons. The latest season's trailer was released today by Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, and it appears that the game is about to grow more dramatic and exciting. This season will feature Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial reprise their roles, which were created by Karan Anshuman.

Richa Chadha is seen in the trailer striving for the top post of the Indian Cricket Board and appears to be willing to go to any length to achieve her goal. The antagonist, Vivek Oberoi, returns with a scarred appearance and a desire for vengeance. As Bhaisahab, Aamir Bashir appears as threatening as ever, with a game plan up his sleeve at all times.

We also get to see the characters of cricketers Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi battle it out on and off the field while dealing with personal issues and family history. Sapna Pabbi is on a mission to legalise cricket betting in India, and Sayani Gupta returns as the wise sister and confidante.

Several components appear in the three-minute clip, but one thing is certain: 'Inside Edge 3' promises to leave the audience thrilled.

The trailer keeps you hooked on till the last. Here's a sneak peek of the 3rd season of this thriller: 

