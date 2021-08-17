‘Indian Idol 12’ Winner Pawandeep Rajan On His Victory: It Is Not An Achievement, It Is A Responsibility

It’s been a couple of days since Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Yet, the singer is admits he is yet to completely come to terms with his victory.

“I am still a bit shocked to be honest. It’s a bit unbelievable to have won this. I am extremely grateful for winning this, and I can’t thank those people enough, who all believed in me and voted for me,” he tells Outlook.

“My mother couldn’t stop crying. She cannot believe it still (laughs). My father, he held the trophy and he couldn’t stop smiling,” adds Rajan.

Rajan was competing with Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayali Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya for the grand finale which took place on Sunday night. The singer feels that the trophy should have been shared between everyone, since everyone is “such a great singer”.

“Honestly I didn’t want the trophy. I think it should have been shared with everyone else, because everyone was so good. I feel bad that they could not win it, because they are all very talented musicians and singers. I want to make a team of all of us, so that we stay connected and we are there for each other in future,” he says.

He understands the gravity of his win and the expectations that will rise following his victory on Sunday night.

“I don’t think it is an achievement I think it is a responsibility. I have to be more responsible when it comes to releasing music. I know people will expect me to keep delivering great music and that is what I will try do do as well,” he signs off.

