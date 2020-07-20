In Twitter Spat, Kangana Ranaut Accuses Taapsee Pannu Of Deviating From Sushant's Death

July 20, 2020
Poshan
Over the last few days, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have been engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, debate around nepotism in Bollywood has taken the social media by a storm. Kangana Ranaut, who has always been vocal against nepotism and the ‘movie mafia’ in Bollywood, was in a war of words on social media with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha. She called Taapsee and Swara ‘B’ grade actresses of Bollywood.

In an interview with a news channel, she called out the ‘movie mafia’ of Bollywood and blamed the powerful people of the industry for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana’s grading of actors didn’t go too well with Taapsee, who took to Twitter to take a jibe at her.

Richa Chadha thanked Taapsee for “highlighting that the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity.”

“When shoots have come to a standstill and the cast and crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture. Let’s desist from anything counterproductive that’ll increase toxicity in our industry,” she said.

Swara Bhasker also took to Twitter and took a swipe at Kangana’s ‘B-grade actresses’ remark.

In response to their tweets, Kangana accused them of deviating the conversation from Sushant’s death.  “Sushant who had complained of bullying in his Instagram chats, giving interviews and confirming the presence of movie mafia has been killed but Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha trying their best to deviate the conversation #KanganaRanaut has started for getting Justice for Sushant. Why?” she said.

On July 4, Kangana’s team had attacked Tapasee by saying that she is a supporter of ‘movie mafia’ and wants to ‘derail’ the ‘movement’ started by Kangana.

In a dignified way, by not naming anybody, Tapasee had said, “A couple of things have followed in my life, especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace and perspective so sharing it.”

