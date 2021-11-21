Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

In The Name Of Qawwal: Delhi Art Exhibition Reveals The Untold Story Of Qawwali In India

Curated by Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi, the show underway at the India International Centre, ‘The Qawwali Photo Project — An Untold Story’, puts the spotlight on Qawwali.

In The Name Of Qawwal: Delhi Art Exhibition Reveals The Untold Story Of Qawwali In India
The art of Qawwali

Trending

In The Name Of Qawwal: Delhi Art Exhibition Reveals The Untold Story Of Qawwali In India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T08:14:43+05:30
Trisha Mukherjee

Trisha Mukherjee

More stories from Trisha Mukherjee
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 8:14 am

Qawwal, the practitioner of the art form of qawwali is at the centre of an ongoing exhibition — ‘The Qawwali Photo Project — An Untold Story’ that redirects the spotlight on one of the most celebrated musical traditions of the country and the faceless men and women taking it forward.

Curated by Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi, the show underway at the India International Centre, features photographs by Dinesh Khanna, Mustafa Quraishi and Leena Kejriwal capturing the qawwali practitioners from across India amidst people in an organic, non-commercial set up.

Related Stories

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

“It is an initiative meticulously conceptualized where the untold story of Qawwali unfolds through the eyes of photographers. The practitioners are photo-documented with their performance art, their lives and their association with the Sufi shrines where they perform.

“With this project, we seek to bring forth interesting perspectives as captured through the mind and lens, with respect to the cultural and social dimensions of the art form that unfold like pages from a visual story,” writes Chaturvedi in her curatorial note.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

As one walks through the exhibition space, with a mellow qawwali tune playing in the backdrop, looking at images of unknown men and women engaged in an art form they love and which is perhaps their most cherished heirloom, makes the hair on your neck stand in the same way that an uninhibited qawwali performance does in a shrine.

A group of qawwals rehearsing in a personal space, a devotee offering prayers with closed eyes as a qawwal performs next to her…a trio of musicians performing on the white marbles at the shrine of Salim Chisti, the photographs exude a sense of calm.

While Khanna takes the viewers on a pictorial journey of qawwali scenes from the important shrines of Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ajmer; Quraishi’s photo story is shot in the two prominent shrines of Dewa Sharif and Safipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, shifts the focus of her photo story and explores the musical tradition from the point of view of the women Qawwali performers.

Besides the photo exhibition, the show also features a self-documentation initiative titled, “I am a Qawwal” as part of which the qawwali practitioners take their own selfie photos, or have friends take their photos and send them to the Qawwali Project for documentation.

“During the archiving of the qawwals when I would ask for images of legendary qawwals from small towns, there were no images , just some random passport pics or blurred images of their youth.

“Theis photo series addresses the lack of documentation and archiving of qawwals and their lives in this country,” says Chaturvedi.

The self-documentation, she adds, is also a strong statement by the qawwals about how they want to be remembered for posterity.

“The self photographs we have received reveal something about the various characters of these men who are so integral to carrying on this generations-long androcentric performance tradition. Some are old, some are barely past boyhood

“The digital documentation and archiving of Indian performance traditions bestows on them a huge amount of dignity,” she says.

So far, the project has collected 50 photographs of qawwals from different parts of the country.

The show also features a segment called the “Qawwali Capsules” where videos of the practitioners speaking about their performance art, lives, and their association with the spiritual art they perform are being played.

The exhibition will continue till November 28.

Tags

Trisha Mukherjee Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

World Television Day: Sahil Khattar, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani And Others Share Earliest TV Memories

World Television Day: Sahil Khattar, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani And Others Share Earliest TV Memories

Bhuvan Bam: I Stay Away From Doing Comedy On Politics, Religion

Yami Gautam: If I Missed A Role Because I Got Married, Then Probably It Wasn't Worth It

Watch: Tollywood Star Jr NTR's Stance Against Verbal Assaults

Aryan Khan Bail Order: No Evidence Of A Conspiracy Against Shah Rukh Khan's Son

‘Dybbuk’ Director Jay K: In India, Horror Is A Very Under-Explored Genre

Rani Mukerji: I Never Thought I Fit Into The Heroine Category In The Typical Sense

How Punjabi Singers Contributed To The Farmers Protest By Their Words And Melody

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jay Bhanushali: I’ll Be A Fool To Trust Karan Kundrra Again On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Jay Bhanushali: I’ll Be A Fool To Trust Karan Kundrra Again On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson

Kevin Feige Hints At ‘Top-Secret Marvel Project’ With Scarlett Johansson

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' To Be Screened At IFFI

Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' To Be Screened At IFFI

Outlook Special | Faded Red: Free Body Culture, Naxalite Movement And Three Colors Trilogy

Outlook Special | Faded Red: Free Body Culture, Naxalite Movement And Three Colors Trilogy

Read More from Outlook

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Haima Deshpande / A recent census report indicates an alarming decline in fertility, with couples choosing to delay or deny parenthood and/or suffering from lifestyle diseases.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement