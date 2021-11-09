I Got Several Hate Messages: Roshni Dada On Speaking Up About The Societal Practices In Arunachal Pradesh

Roshni Dada was crowned as the winner of MTV ‘Supermodel Of The Year Season 2’ recently. The 22-year-old model is a B.Sc Nursing student from Arunachal Pradesh's Jeju Dada village of the East Kameng district.

Roshni Dada spoke exclusively to Outlook about her experience on ‘Supermodel Of The Year 2’, her favourite moments on the program, the controversies she faced, her parents support throughout and her future aspirations.

Congratulations on the big win. How is the feeling now that you’ve won after going through all the rounds?

It still feels like I am in a dream. It is a big thing for me. It is like a dream come true moment. I seriously enjoyed all the tasks there. The tasks were always a surprise as they never told us beforehand. I really enjoyed everything and I am proud of myself for overcoming all those things and winning the title.

During the auditions, I remember you had been very vocal about how in Arunachal Pradesh the system of boy-child is very predominant. You got trolled also a lot for the comments. How do you tackle the trolls?

When I was speaking about my experiences there, about what I have been through in front of the judges, I knew that I would have to go through several backlashes and listen to hate comments for what I am going to say. But then it was not going to be the first time. When I was participating in Miss India, I spoke about this situation just a little and it wasn’t highlighted the way I wanted it to be. It didn’t happen in the way in which I wanted to tell the people. So when I got the opportunity to make people aware of the situation, I took it. I got several hate messages but then even if I have to go there again and restart my introduction, I won’t change anything and will say the same thing all over again. So many girls supported me. It is like we have different realities. So many people think that it does not happen here but so many people including some of my friends know that it is real and I have seen them struggling. I would not just say it for gaining sympathy. I am glad that all the people did not have to go through these things. I was able to tackle these things only because of the support of my friends and family.

I remember you mentioning during the auditions you had been that your parents have always been your support system. How did they react to this win?

I haven’t physically met my parents yet after the win. I stay in a different place because I have my hospital posting here and even my studies are going on here. When I told them about the win they were very happy. They had not expected that I could go there and win. My mother told me that my father could not stop smiling. It took them days to digest the fact that I had actually won. They were very happy for me.

Now that you have won the show, what do you have to say to people who were against you coming to Mumbai and becoming a model?

I just want to thank them too. When people are against what you are doing and think what you are doing is wrong, it feels really good to prove them wrong. Not because I want to prove them wrong but because I have believed in myself in spite of all the negativity and have won. I just want to thank them for criticizing me which motivated me even more to win.

Where do we see you next?

I really don’t have an answer to that. I am actually scared because after you have won people expect so much from you. Unfortunately, I had to turn down several offers that I got because of my work here. I cannot just leave behind all my work here. I need to finish it, not only for me but also for my parents’ satisfaction. I need to complete my graduation first so I am stuck here for a while but then after this for sure I will go to Mumbai and try to reconnect with all the people and grab every opportunity that comes my way.