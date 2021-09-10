I Don’t Want To See Krushna Abhishek’s Face Ever Again In My Life: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja

Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife opened up about the ongoing rift between Krushna Abhishek and her family. She went on to say that the relationship was beyond repair and she wouldn’t want to see the comedian’s face ever again.

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja recently spoke up on the ongoing rift between her family and comedian Krushna Abhishek’s family. She shared, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

Ahuja went on to add that it was very disappointing to see that Abhishek makes a statement on them for his own publicity every time they’re about to be a part of the show as guests. She feels that her husband may not be saying anything but it leaves her furious whenever such a statement is made. She went on to add that The Kapil Sharma Show was a massive hit even without Abhishek in it.

Ahuja also accused Abhishek of using Govinda’s name at every given opportunity. She said, “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’ (He keeps saying, 'My uncle this, my uncle that'). Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”

Talking about the possibility of reconciliation between the two families, Sunita said, “Woh kabhi nahi hoga (That will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge (If we have raised him that doesn't give him the rights to get on our heads and be insolent). We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain (People who have raised him, he has stooped down to the level of being insolent to them only). All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

Outlook Web Bureau Govinda Krushna Abhishek Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood Arts & Entertainment
