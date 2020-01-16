'I Am An Old Man Now, Pretending To Be Cool': Saif Ali Khan's Hilarious Reply On Going To Same Pub With Taimur, Ibrahim

Sometimes the celebrities have to face the most bizarre questions at press conferences. At a promotional event for Jawaani Jaaneman on Tuesday night, actor Saif Ali Khan was asked the strangest question about his three-year-old son Taimur and 18-year-old son Ibrahim. He was asked what he would do if the three of them went to a club and liked the same girl.

Saif had a hilarious response to the question that left the audience bewildered.

The actor responded saying, “Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool.”

In his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif plays a man in his 40s, whose life is all about parties and women. However, he is left astounded when he discovers that he has a 20-year-old daughter, and refuses to accept the fact that he has a grown-up child.

At the event, Saif was also asked if he is worried about his youth fading away someday. “Nahi, jawaani shayad kab ki dhal gayi thi, yaar! Mujhe darr nahi lagta bilkul. (No, my youth probably faded away long ago. I am not scared at all.) In fact, I don’t have these issues. I think if you are young at heart and if you feel good, it’s fine. I don’t even really want to be very young. I mean, I don’t want to be old, but I am happy. I’m clear in my life,” he said, adding that he will continue to work as long as he gets offers and then happily retire.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya Furniturewalla. The film is set to release on January 31 this year.