Hyderabad Rape Case: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Other Celebs Say 'Justice Served' As Four Accused Shot In An Encounter

The accused of the Hyderabad rape case have been shot dead by the Telangana Police and the entire country is hailing the police force. South celebs like Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Hansika Motwani, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nikhil Siddhartha, Kalyan Nandamuri, Ravi Teja, Allu Sirish, Rakul Preet Singh and others took to social media and have been praising Telangana Police force as justice has been served to the veterinarian doctor from Hyderabad.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter and wrote, "How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter thankyou #Telangana police." On the other hand, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR stated the same, "JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha."

Actor Ravi Teja tweeted, "Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha."

According to media reports, the encounter took place at 3 am on December 6 at the same place where the victim's body was burnt after she was gangraped and murdered. The accused took the guns of the policemen and were attempting to run, reports The News Minute.

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2019

Justice served. Thank you Telangana Police. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 6, 2019

Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 6, 2019

Now that is what I call JUSTICE !! #JusticeForDisha #RIPPriyankaReddy — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) December 6, 2019

Human Rights are for Humans... not for pervert Animals...

Laws are made by us The People, and have been executed by the Police Department ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼

This will discourage to an extent further innocent women losing their lives or being targeted. pic.twitter.com/uJST8UT7qs — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 6, 2019

Salute to Telangana police for taking an apt decision! Justice ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #JusticeForDisha — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) December 6, 2019

(Source: pinkvilla.com)