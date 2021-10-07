Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Hrithik Roshan Stands Up For Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Ongoing Drugs Case

Actor Hrithik Roshan has taken to social media to share a motivational speech to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is currently in police custody in relation to the ongoing drugs case.

Hrithik Roshan And Aryan Khan | Instagram

2021-10-07T14:42:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 2:42 pm

Actor Hrithik Roshan is close friends with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Just like many other actors, Roshan has also spoken up about the ongoing drugs case in which Aryan Khan has been taken into police custody. The star kid is to be presented for another bail hearing today.

Roshan took to Instagram to share an open letter for the junior Khan. Have a look:

My dear Aryan .
Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .
Love you man .

