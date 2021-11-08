Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Ekta Kaul Gives Befitting Reply To A 'Disgusting' Question By Fan

Actor Sumit Vyas's wife Ekta Kaul called out an Instagram follower, who asked her about marrying a divorced man.

Ekta Kaul Gives Befitting Reply To A 'Disgusting' Question By Fan
Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul and their son Ved. | Instagram/ @ektakaul11

Ekta Kaul Gives Befitting Reply To A 'Disgusting' Question By Fan
2021-11-08T23:26:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 11:26 pm

Television actress Ekta Kaul, wife of actor Sumeet Vyas, held a ask me anything session on Instagram. During the session, she was asked about the 'success' of marrying a divorced man. Calling out the question as 'disgusting' she gave a befitting reply to the fan.

The fan asked Kaul, "How successful is it in your view to marry a divorced man or woman?" Ekta shared a photograph featuring herself, Sumeet Vyas, and son Ved and replied, "It's a disgusting question but still would loooveee to answer! It's this successful sir!!"

A screenshot of Ekta Kaul's Instagram story

 Vyas was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale for seven years and parted ways in 2017. He later married Ekta Kaul in September 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy last year.

In 2018 speaking to Humans of Bombay, Sumeet had talked up about Kaul, “I’d been single for sometime–you know that phase where your friends say, ‘you’re single, doing well, don’t get into a relationship?–I tried but got over it quickly. Around then, I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking–I invited her to my play & we went out after!"

 Vyas is known for TVF's 2014 web series Permanent Roommates and was also seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Veere Di Wedding'.

 Kaul, was first seen in 'Rab Se Sohna Isshq', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', and M'ere Angne Mein'. She was also a contestant in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6'. 

Sumeet Vyas
