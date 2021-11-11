Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Kapil Sharma was supposed to arrive on the set at 12, but the comedian was late and arrived at 4:30. This is how Amitabh Bachchan responded to Sharma's late arrival.

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'
Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.' | Instagram/ @iamjustakapilian

Trending

How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T21:31:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:31 pm

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood were the latest celebrity guest to arrive on superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.' Kapil Sharma was supposed to arrive on the set at 12 noon, but the comedian was late and arrived at 4:30pm. This is how Amitabh Bachchan responded to Sharma's late arrival.

Take a look at the video promo right here:

In another promo shared by the channel, Sharma imitated the star and showed the audience how he behaves when he has a guest at home.

Sood will also be seen talking about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will be seen throwing light on his ongoing venture of providing counseling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to shape their careers.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13,' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Contestant Geeta Singh Gour, a 53-year-old homemaker from Gwalior, has become the third person to win Rs 1 crore from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.'

From being a homemaker to pursuing an LL.B. with her husband's assistance, Gour has crossed a number of hindrances to accomplish her dreams. She said: "I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 16-17 years now, but I got to realise my dream only this year. It has been a good year for me.”

About meeting her superstar host, Amitabh Bachchan, she said, "Meeting Mr Bachchan was a great feeling. The hot seat really gets to you, but it was a wonderful experience. I did not come in with any expectations, winning a crore was indeed a big achievement for me."

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Sonu Sood Kapil Sharma Mumbai Kaun Banega Crorepati Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'

Shah Rukh Khan Declines The Offer By International Media To Talk about Aryan’s Detention

Mallika Sherawat Reveals A Producer Once Wanted to Heat Chapatis On Her Waist For ‘Hot Song’

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Hope 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Contributes to Bringing People Back To Theatres

Sanjay Dutt Becomes The Ambassador Of Zanzibar, Details Inside!

Pratik Gandhi: OTT Has Changed The Game For A Lot Of Actors Like Me

Alec Baldwin Sued By 'Rust' Crew Member Over Fatal Film Set Shooting

'Squid Game' To Return On Netflix For Season 2, Confirms Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Plans To Get Married And Have Babies

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

AR Rahman Talks About Working On Rajinikanth Movies: It Was Hell

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement