How Did Amitabh Bachchan React After Kapil Sharma Arrived Four Hours Late For 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Sonu Sood were the latest celebrity guest to arrive on superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.' Kapil Sharma was supposed to arrive on the set at 12 noon, but the comedian was late and arrived at 4:30pm. This is how Amitabh Bachchan responded to Sharma's late arrival.

Take a look at the video promo right here:

In another promo shared by the channel, Sharma imitated the star and showed the audience how he behaves when he has a guest at home.

Sood will also be seen talking about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will be seen throwing light on his ongoing venture of providing counseling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to shape their careers.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13,' 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Contestant Geeta Singh Gour, a 53-year-old homemaker from Gwalior, has become the third person to win Rs 1 crore from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.'

From being a homemaker to pursuing an LL.B. with her husband's assistance, Gour has crossed a number of hindrances to accomplish her dreams. She said: "I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 16-17 years now, but I got to realise my dream only this year. It has been a good year for me.”

About meeting her superstar host, Amitabh Bachchan, she said, "Meeting Mr Bachchan was a great feeling. The hot seat really gets to you, but it was a wonderful experience. I did not come in with any expectations, winning a crore was indeed a big achievement for me."