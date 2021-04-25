April 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Hollywood Producer Scott Rudin Resigns From Broadway League Over Allegations Of Workplace Abuse

Hollywood Producer Scott Rudin Resigns From Broadway League Over Allegations Of Workplace Abuse

Scott Rudin was set to produce several films for A24, however, A24 has cut ties with him.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hollywood Producer Scott Rudin Resigns From Broadway League Over Allegations Of Workplace Abuse
Producer Scott Rudin resigns from Broadway League
Facebook @Scott Rudin
Hollywood Producer Scott Rudin Resigns From Broadway League Over Allegations Of Workplace Abuse
outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T15:14:33+05:30
Also read

Hollywood producer Scott Rudin has resigned from the Broadway League amid allegations of workplace abuse. In a statement to the New York Times on Saturday, Rudin apologised for his behaviour and said he had resigned from the League.

Broadway League organizes the Tony Awards every year along with the American Theatre Wing.

"I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough. In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late," the producer said.

Hollywood Reporter first published a detailed account of Rudin's abusive behaviour that included throwing things at his assistants in a fit of anger.

The producer, one of the most powerful players in the film industry, had already announced that he is stepping from an active role on Broadway, films and streaming projects including the Hugh Jackman-starrer "The Music Man".

In a statement on Wednesday, Jackman said he respected and applauded people who had come forward with their story against Rudin.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin. It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce," the actor said.

Rudin was set to produce several films for A24, including “The Humans” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” However, A24 has cut ties with Rudin and he will exit those projects.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pandemic Or No Pandemic, Comedy Is An Important Ingredient Of Our Life, Says Boman Irani

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New York Director New York Times Hollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos