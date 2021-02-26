Here Are The Deadliest Yet Most Charming Villains That Bollywood Has Ever Had!

We take a look at a few of the most iconic villains from Indian movies, who made negative characters devilishly charming!

Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji:

Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was one of the best on-screen villains we have had in a long time. His get up and his look for the film was just phenomenal. The full-sized, full-grown beard that he donned for the film, greatly added to his persona. Plus the way Ranveer personified the historical character was both, alluring, as well as menacing.

Freddy Daruwala as Shadab Ali Farooqui:

Freddy Daruwala's portrayal as Shadab Ali Farooqui, the leader of the sleeper cells in Holiday, portrayal was a great hit. His deadly looks and the charm that he exuded was simply fabulous. His villainous portrayal stirred the hearts of many women, not to miss his deep-hoarse voice. His portrayal was well defined and his stubble added a nuanced menace to his appearance. Even thought the movie had big stars, Freddy Daruwala created a noteworthy niche for himself through his stellar performance in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan in Omkara, Tanhaji, Tandav:

Saif Ali Khan happens to be one of the most stylish men who have charmingly played a villain across a number of films. Pick any of his web series, or films, you won’t be able to deny that he looks damn convincing as a villain. Again, a large part of it has got to do with his looks.

Ramachandra Raju In KGF: Chapter 1:

If you haven’t watched KGF: Chapter 1 yet, we suggest you drop whatever it is that you’re doing and go watch it. The film was phenomenal, and it was Yash’s show, through and through. However, as a villain, Ramachandra Raju playing Garuda, is clearly one of the most maniacal villains we have had in decades. His long, unkempt, fully grown beard made him look like a devil in human form. Truly, this was a masterful performance.

Ronit Roy in Boss:

Ronit Roy’s portrayal of a cop in Boss was fiendish to say the least. He perfectly embodied the role of a corrupt cop. His performance put the audience in a dilemma as his negative traits couldn't make you love him and his dapper looks couldn't make you hate him.

