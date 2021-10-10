Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Has 'Aaj Khush To Bohot Hoge Tum?' Become Repetitive? Here Are Big B's Five Lesser Popular Punch Lines

As superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 on Monday (October 11), here are some of his other interesting dialogues to add in your Bollywood dictionary.

Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 79th birthday on October 11

2021-10-11T16:37:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:37 pm

Here are five dialogues from superstar Amitabh Bachchan, which can appeal, entertain and add fun to the Bollywood keeda in you! 

Sarkar 3 (2017)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3

This Ram Gopal Varma directorial got Bachchan back with his dark yet stylish avatar on the screen. As a man with the right connection in the dark underbelly of Mumbai, Bachchan as Sarkar was loved by his fans. Add the big, red teeka and rosemary beads around his wrist, and a strong character was in place. Another thing that left impact was his dialogue: "Har achchai ki koi nirdharit kimaat hoti hai. Vo chahe paisa ho, gyhan ho,ya phir..Dard...Aur dard ki kemaat chukani padti hai." (Every good deed requires a price. Be it money, knowledge or pain. You have to pay the value of pain.)

English Vinglish (2012)

Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish

Though Bachchan had a blink and miss role in this film, his cameo brought much joy to the audience. He shared a flight with late actress Sridevi's character in the film and his words brought much comfort to an otherwise scared Shashi (Sridevi), who is on her first international flight. During the shot screen time, Bachchan says to her, "Pehli baar ... ek hi baar aata hai.(First time, only happens once)." A deep, thought provoking dialogue which we agree with.

Cheeni Kum (2007)

Amitabh Bachchan with Tabu in Cheeni Kum

This film brought back the romantic side of Bachchan which many of his fans had begun to miss. With added dose of comedy, 'Cheeni Kum' was thoroughly loved by audience with a very interesting onscreen pairing of Tabu and Bachchan together. While both of them are single and ready to mingle, the sweet story explored love in a different way. While Bachchan has many interesting dialogues in this film, one that can make you wonder and laugh at the same time. Bachchan says, "Shaadi woh keemat hai joh ek aadmi sex ke liye chukata hai ... sex woh keemat hai joh ek aurat shaadi ke liye chukati hai." (Marriage is the price a man pays to have sex. Sex is the price, a woman pays to get married).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Poster of Amitabh Bachchan and 'Govinda's Bade Miya Chote Miya'

The fun 1998 film of starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govind in a double role made everyone roll on the floor and laugh! While Bachchan as Bade Miyan and Govinda and Chote Miyan, had a lot of swag in their characters, there is one dialogue, which could have become a favourite of Bollywood buffs but was lost in the loud storyline and the bag of comedy and action. In one of the scenes, Bachchan says, "Khuda ke karam se, ishwar ki krupa se aur public ki demand se..."(By God's grace, by God's kindness and by public's demand)

Majboor (1974)

Poster of Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Majboor'

Director Ravi Tandon's 1974 film 'Majboor' had all elements of a blockbuster. A great cast, good story and strong dialogues. Bachchan's role of a man suffering from brain tumour and mixing up with wrong guys to save himself, had an emotional connect with the audience. One of the very strong dialogue of the film was, "Itni aasani se tujhe maut nahi aane waali ... tujhe toh jail ki kali kothri mein maut ka intezaar karna padega."( You won't die to easily. You will have to wait for death in the dark dungeons of the the jail.)

