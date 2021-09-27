Gwyneth Paltrow: Kissing Robert Downey Jr In ‘Iron Man’ Was Like Kissing My Brother

Marvel Cinematic Universe star and Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow has a close connection with ‘Iron Man’ actor Robert Downey Jr. In the ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’ films, they portrayed Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, respectively. They are also pals since Paltrow has an excellent relationship with Downey Jr's wife Susan.

Talking about the same Paltrow had once told People.com, “My relationship with Robert Downey Jr. was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies. I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.”

But just because they're friends doesn't mean they like everything about one other. Fans of 'Pepperony' will be disappointed to learn that Paltrow did not like getting kissed on-screen by Downey Jr. During a Goop podcast with her friend Kate Hudson, she described the incident as "one of the worst moments of her career."

She had said, “With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother.’”

This had been earlier confirmed by Downey himself during an earlier interview in 2010. “She (Gwyneth Paltrow) said… I didn’t know what I was doing, like, ‘It didn’t feel good.’ And I said, ‘You know what? First of all, we’re all friends, so what would be creepy is if I was coming off all sexy to you while we were shooting – which by the way, I’ve done that in movies and it creeps them out! So why would I creep you out?’,” the MCU star had said.

Despite the uncomfortable periods in their connection, Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr continue to appreciate and enjoy their friendship to this day.